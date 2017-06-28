Indigenous languages in the spotlight for NAIDOC

SHARING THEIR INDIGENOUS CULTURE: Aboriginal dancers performing at last year's NAIDOC Week Celebration Walk in Ballina.

NEXT week's NAIDOC celebrations will focus on the theme "Our languages matter".

The theme aims to emphasise and celebrate the unique and essential role indigenous languages play in both cultural identity, linking people to their land and water, and in the transmission of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, spirituality and rites, through story and song.

Ballina is said to have been named as the Irish town's name sounded like the local Aboriginal word for the area "bullinah", meaning plenty of oysters.

NAIDOC committee co-chairman Benjamin Mitchell said he hoped the theme would shine a spotlight on the programs and community groups working to preserve, revitalise or record indigenous languages, and encouraged all Australians to notice the use of indigenous languages in their community.

"Nationally, many place names for our suburbs, rivers, mountains and parks are indigenous language words," he said.

"Noticing and paying attention to these words will generate greater appreciation and respect for the significance of language among all Australians."

The NAIDOC website reports some 250 distinct indigenous language groups covered the continent at the first European contact in the late 18th century.

"Most of these languages would have had several dialects, so that the total number of named varieties would have run to many hundreds," the website states.

"Today, only around 120 of those languages are still spoken and many are at risk of being lost as Elders pass on."

NAIDOC Week celebrations in Ballina Shire start on Saturday with a cultural festival at Missingham Amphitheatre in Ballina from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The NAIDOC Celebration Walk will be held on Monday, starting from 10.30am at the Ballina RSL Club carpark and ending at the Ballina Visitor Information Centre.

A family and cultural day will be held on Tuesday at the Wardell Recreation Grounds from 10.30am to 1.30pm, and a sports day will follow on Wednesday at Kingsford Smith Park, from 10.30am to 2pm.