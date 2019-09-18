Laneway Festival’s massive line-up

THE line-up for everyone's favourite summer festival, Laneway, landed this morning, with pop pioneer Charli XCX leading the charge.

Headlining alongside XCX are beloved rapper Earl Sweatshirt and English pop rock band The 1975. Viral artist BBNO$, best-known for his Tik Tok single 'lala', will also make an appearance.

Flying the flag for Australia are 2019's Triple J Hottest 100 winners, Ocean Alley and festival mainstays, the DMA's.

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2020 LINE-UP

The 1975

BBNO$

Benee

Charli XCX

The Chats

Col3trane

DMA's

Earl Sweatshirt (East coast exclusive)

Fontaines D.C.

George Alice (Adelaide exclusive)

Hatchie (East coast exclusive)

Hockey Dad

JessB (East coast exclusive)

J.I.D.

Kaiit

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Kučka

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney exclusive)

Mahalia (East coast exclusive)

Ocean Alley

Oliver Tree

Pist Idiots

Rule

Spacey Jane

Stella Donnelly

Tones and I

The one-day festival starts in Auckland on Monday, January 27 and visits Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne before wrapping up in Fremantle on Sunday, February 9.

All events except for Sydney are for people aged 16 and over. 2020 marks a huge year for the festival, with an already-announced change of Sydney venue. After a decade at the Sydney College of the Arts, the festival will move to The Domain.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale next Tuesday, September 24 and general sale next Thursday, September 26.

VENUES AND DATES

Monday, January 27: Albert Park, Auckland

Saturday, February 1: RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 2: The Domain, Sydney

Friday, February 7: Harts Mill, Adelaide

Saturday, February 8: Footscray Park, Melbourne

Sunday, February 9: Esplanade Reserve & West End, Fremantle