Landscaper fined for misuse of pesticides

8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
The EPA are reminding the community of the importance of having pesticide accreditation and keeping records of pesticide use.
THE NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is reminding the community of the importance of having pesticide accreditation and keeping records of pesticide use after issuing a fine to a landscape gardener in Lismore.

EPA Manager Regional Operations - North Coast Brett Nudd said that regardless of the size of the operation, pesticide users must be certified and must follow the regulations, such as recording the usage of pesticides.

"The EPA issued a $400 fine to a Lismore based landscape gardener for not having a valid pesticides user accreditation and for failure to provide records of pesticides use," Mr Nudd said.

"Pesticides can be dangerous if incorrectly applied or managed, especially to people who work with pesticides or are regularly exposed to them.

"Training in the correct use of pesticides minimises mistakes being made and is one of the most effective ways of protecting workers, the community and the environment.

"Pesticide users have a responsibility to keep records of spraying activities, store pesticides appropriately and apply pesticides in accordance with the label conditions.

"Records of pesticide use must include information on the area of land sprayed, the time and weather conditions of spraying and the type and volume of pesticides used. The EPA can request these records when undertaking an audit or inspection."

If people suspect inappropriate pesticide use they can report it to the EPA Environment Line on 131 555.

The EPA regulates the use of pesticides in NSW, including those used in agriculture, on public land and in commercial and domestic premises, through the provisions of the Pesticides Act 1999 and the Pesticides Regulation 2009.

Further information on pesticides is available on the EPA website here: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/pesticides/pesticides.htm

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  epa landscape gardner northern rivers environment pesticides

