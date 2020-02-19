Menu
Youngman Creek, in Rous Mill, is located 27km south west of Ballina.
Landowner ordered to remove weir stopping creek flow

Javier Encalada
19th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
A ROUS Mill landowner has been ordered to remove a weir that affected water flow towards neighbouring properties.

The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) confirmed it received a report of a structure on Youngman Creek in the Ballina Local Government Area stopping the flow of water downstream during low flows.

“NRAR investigated the matter in December and confirmed that the weir had been in place for many years, before the landholder bought the property. NRAR also confirmed the landholder had made repairs to it,” a spokesperson said.

NRAR determined the weir was not an approved structure so the landholder was issued with a legal direction to remove it.

“In January, NRAR confirmed that the removal had been completed, and that on-ground controls put in place to limit ongoing impacts. NRAR also confirmed that natural flow had been restored to the watercourse.”

In a letter to The Northern Star recently, Rous Mill residents Ian Gammon and Cath Bolton thanked the NRAR for resolving the matter.

“The agency has investigative and enforcement powers, and in our local area it’s been effective in helping restore one of our local creeks, after a landowner had undertaken some unauthorised work that essentially stopped the creek from flowing,” the letter said.

“Several residents reported these unauthorised works to the NRAR, and shortly thereafter an inspector visited the landowner, made them aware that the works were not permissible and issued an order that they be removed.

“That work has now been completed, and with flows resumed from this and from recent rains, the creek is rapidly recovering.”

