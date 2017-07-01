19°
"Landmark" laws to protect NSW's biosecurity kick in

Alina Rylko
| 1st Jul 2017 11:00 AM
Contributed

From today, new biosecurity reforms will be switched to protect NSW from the threat of animal, plant, pests, diseases, weeds and contaminants.

NSW Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair said the NSW Biosecurity Act 2015 will replace 14 outdated Acts with 'a modern, cohesive framework'.

The Act emphasises that biosecurity is a shared responsibility and will affect several communities, including recreational fishers to rural landholders," Mr Blair said.

"The community has an important role to play in managing biosecurity, particularly as a source of information - they are our eyes and ears on the ground," he said.

Mr Blair also launched 11 Regional Strategic Weed Management Plans developed by Local Land Services and Local Control Authorities in conjunction with Regional Weed Committees.

"Today's announcements are a landmark in this Government's commitment to delivering a strong framework to protect NSW from risks which have far-reaching impacts on human, plant and animal health, as well as our environment and economy," Mr Blair said.

"This legislation ensures our State's reputation for safe, disease-free food and fibre remains the best in the world, safeguarding our $14 billion primary industries sector."
 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nsw biosecurity act

