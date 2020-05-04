Laidley charged with stalking as interview photo leaked

Former North Melbourne coach Dean Laidley is behind bars after he was charged with a series of offences, including stalking.

The 53-year-old was ­arrested in St Kilda on Saturday night after police were called to an incident outside a residence about 9pm.

Photos of Laidley wearing a wig and female clothing at the time of his arrest emerged last night as news broke of his ­arrest.

The Herald Sun has been told the premiership player also allegedly demanded to be called Daniella while being interviewed at the police station.

Victoria Police last night confirmed an investigation had been launched into the dissemination of the images, including one from his official police file, on social media.

Leading Senior Constable Adam West confirmed Professional Standards Command has been notified.

The image is taken from outside the interview room and is not from the formal interview process.

Laidley's lawyer, Dee Giannopoulos from Doogue and George, last night blasted the leaking of the image on to Twitter.

"Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical," she wrote.

Lawyer Bill Doogue added: "Disgraceful. Taking photos unlawfully and sharing them. And these were sneaky photos while in police interview in police ­station by a police officer."

Laidley was arrested and charged with stalking and other matters.

It was alleged on social media that Laidley was later strip searched and a bag of methamphetamine was found in his possession.

It was also alleged Laidley had made threats to kill.

Friends of Laidley told the Herald Sun they were aware of rumours of him cross dressing and that they were also aware he was using the drug ice.

He faced the Melbourne Magistrates' Court yesterday but did not apply for bail.

Laidley is due to reappear at court next Monday, May 11.

Victoria Police said as the matter was before the court it would be inappropriate to comment.

Laidley coached North Melbourne for more than six seasons.

Victoria's leading civil liberties advocate last night blasted the leaked photographs of Laidley.

"The images circulating of a high-profile arrest today are a deplorable breach of privacy," Liberty Victoria tweeted.

"The transphobic overtones only serve to make the breach even more egregious.

"Not good enough Victoria Police: we are watching," the council wrote.

"Please deal with this unacceptable incident swiftly and properly."

Former Kangaroos teammate Corey McKernan last night used social media to wish Laidley well. "Thoughts with a premiership brother tonight. No idea what's happened or what's lead (sic) to this but thoughts with you Laids, along with the Shinboner family," McKernan wrote.

Laidley, who now lives in Moonee Ponds, played in the Kangaroos' 1996 premiership team and then coached the club from 2003 to 2009.

He played 151 AFL games for West Coast and North Melbourne.

His 6½-year coaching stint at the Kangaroos ended with him resigning during the 2009 season.

Laidley was an assistant coach at Port Adelaide in 2010-11.

