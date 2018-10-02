Menu
Login
A wardrobe malfunction! Lady Gaga has had a big week in fashion. Picture: BACKGRID Australia
A wardrobe malfunction! Lady Gaga has had a big week in fashion. Picture: BACKGRID Australia
Movies

Brutal early career advice given to Lady Gaga

by Elana Fishman
2nd Oct 2018 8:53 AM

TO PLAY shy aspiring singer Ally in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga channelled her own experiences - some more painful than others.

"I was told when I was first starting out that I should get a nose job, but I didn't because I wanted to be who I was," the pop icon, 32, told Sky News at the film's London premiere.

Continued Gaga, "I really believed in myself when I started out pounding on doors to break down all of the barriers in the music industry, I really had courage … [Ally] doesn't have that, she's not brave and she's not full of self-confidence."

In the much-viewed trailer for A Star Is Born, Gaga's character makes her physical insecurities plenty clear. "Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn't like the way I look," Ally confesses to Jackson Maine (played by Bradley Cooper) in the clip.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from A Star is Born. Credit: Neal Preston/Warner Bros. via AP
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from A Star is Born. Credit: Neal Preston/Warner Bros. via AP

Despite the Poker Face singer's own self-assured nature, she concluded, reflecting on such hurtful feedback for her role "was a vulnerable experience."

Earlier this month, Gaga admitted that starring in the movie had "changed my life".

"I was able to take all the pain, all of the despair, all of the memories of betrayal or let-downs I've gone through, and put it somewhere where it could help people," Gaga told news.com.au. "This movie has changed my life. Now I feel like the pain was not for nothing. If I can help make one person feel stronger or feel understood, it's worth it."

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
advise celebrity editors picks lady gaga nose jobs

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners