Lady Gaga’s F-word rant at fans

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga after their sizzling performance at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga after their sizzling performance at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

LADY Gaga blasted her fans while on stage after they ­heckled her by asking where ­Bradley Cooper was - just days after his split with Irina Shayk.

The singer was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday night when she lost her cool with the taunts, amid speculation Gaga's chemistry with her A Star Is Born co-star played a factor in his break-up,The Sun reports.

Before performing Shallow, the break-out hit from the film, she told the crowd: "And one more thing, be kind or f**k off."

In February, Gaga confirmed she'd ended her engagement to music mogul Christian Carino, 50, after two years together.

Last week, model Irina moved out of the home she shared with Bradley.

They had been together for four years and have a two-year-old daughter together.

Gaga and Bradley gave a sizzling performance of Shallow in Las Vegas in January and again at the Oscars in February, with fans admitting they thought the co-stars had "amazing chemistry".

Their close friendship seemed to cause an issue with Irina, who unfollowed Gaga on Twitter.

Irina had kept a low profile after the break-up but over the weekend posted pictures from her new fashion campaign shoot in Iceland.

Gaga has always insisted she is just good friends with Bradley.

Referring to their sensual Oscars performance, she said: "Yes, people saw love.

"And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see."

US reports earlier last week revealed Cooper and Shayk's relationship was "hanging on by a thread".

Irina unfollowed Gaga on Twitter. Why?

As Cooper's success with A Star Is Born was kicking off, his relationship with Shayk went south.

Page Six exclusively reported that the pair wasn't happy anymore after a sulky dinner at Masa in the Time Warner Center.

Lady Gaga's friends have however insisted she had "nothing to do" with Cooper's relationship breakdown.

An insider told Us Weekly that the split has "nothing to do with Gaga", with a second insisting that "nothing romantic" happened between her and Cooper during A Star Is Born, despite their undeniable chemistry on screen.

Shayk and Cooper had a very private relationship, despite the ongoing rumours about him and Lady Gaga since A Star Is Born.

Gaga and Bradley’s sizzling Oscar’s performance. Picture: Getty

Shayk told Glamour UK in February that she preferred to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great - but I think it's all about personal choice," she said.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

This story has been reproduced with permission from The Sun.