Lady Gaga confirms engagement to music agent

LADY Gaga has confirmed what many had thought to be true; the star is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino.

The musician, currently riding high from rave reviews for her performance opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, spilt the secret at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, where she thanked "my fiance Christian" during her speech, according to People magazine.

According to the New York Post, fans had speculated that she and top music agent Carino, who has represented Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera, were engaged when she started wearing a pink diamond ring in late 2017.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino attend Elle’'s 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

As the New York Post previously reported, Gaga's ring made Carino dive deep into his pockets given its rarity.

"A natural pink diamond of this saturation and size would be very rare, easily costing over $US1 million ($A1.4 million)," Brilliant Earth's VP of strategy and merchandising Kathryn Money (who did not work on Gaga's ring) reportedly told the New York Post.

"If made with a premium-quality pink sapphire, this ring would cost upwards of $US100,000 ($A140,000), depending on the characteristics of the specific gemstone."

Gaga and Carino have been together since February 2017 following she called off her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney in 2016.

Meanwhile, Carino was previously linked to The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan.

Gaga briefly opened up to People magazine in 2017, during a tour date in New York about Carino.

With Christian Carino in 2017. Picture: Instagram

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay," Gaga said. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

The pair were first seen together publicly during Gaga's stunning halftime show at the Superbowl in 2017.

During her speech at the Women in Hollywood Celebration, Gaga, reflected on her role in A Star Is Born, saying, "Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has."

Lady Gaga has won rave reviews for her performance opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Picture: AP

She also discussed why she wore an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to the event.

"I felt like me. I felt the truth of who I am up in my gut," she said. "As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who from a very young age who was conditioned to do what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the suit."

"After I was assaulted when I was 19, I changed forever. Part of me shut down for many years. I didn't tell anyone. I avoided it myself. And felt shame even still today standing in front of you. I feel shame for what happened to me. I still have days where I feel like it was my fault. After I shared what happened to me with very powerful men in this industry, nobody helped me. No one offered my guidance or a helping hand to lead me to a place where I felt justice, they didn't even point me in the direction of the mental health assistance I was in dire need of. Those men hid because they were afraid of losing their power. And because they hid, I began to hide," she said.

Gaga at times struggled to hold back tears during the speech. Picture: Getty

"I hid for a long time until I started to feel physical pain. Then I had to go to the doctor because I didn't know what was wrong with me. And then I was diagnosed with PTSD and Fibromyalgia, which many people don't think is real, and I don't even know what the fuck to say about that. But I'll tell you what it is. It's a syndrome that is essentially a cyclone of stress induced pain. And I really wish my friend Lena Dunham was here tonight because I think she could probably articulate this much better than me. And I hope we can all agree that she's a remarkable woman."

