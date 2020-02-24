Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anthony Albanese talks to David Speers on Insiders
Anthony Albanese talks to David Speers on Insiders
Politics

Labor remains ahead in latest Newspoll

by AAP
24th Feb 2020 6:17 AM

Federal Labor remains ahead of the Coalition in the latest Newspoll, but the margin has narrowed slightly.

Labor leads the Coalition 51 to 49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, according to the latest opinion poll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday night.

The ALP was ahead of the Liberal-National government 52-48 three weeks ago.

The Coalition remains unchanged on 38 per cent of the primary vote, the poll suggests, while Labor has shed one percentage point to 34 per cent.

As politicians return to Canberra this week climate change is likely to dominate debate after Labor announced its long-term emissions reduction target.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to have put his poor handling of the unprecedented bushfire crisis behind him by announcing a royal commission.

RELATED: 'This is carnage' - Koala's suffering revealed

RELATED: Australia's 'dumb' reaction to angry firey

RELATED: PM: 'Don't put words in my mouth'

He also delivered a speech at a public memorial in Sydney on Sunday to remember the 25 lives lost in NSW.

"In every case, our firefighters confronted the fire by relying on the love that was behind them," the PM said at Sydney Olympic Park.

"We've lost firefighters, aviators, farmers and civilians alike this summer. All carried within them, even until the end, the DNA of our universal language - I love you."

The Liberal leader may have been hoping the sports rorts scandal had faded since parliament last sat in Canberra but now he's facing fresh claims urban infrastructure funding was used to woo voters.

The Newspoll on Sunday night suggests 38 per cent of voters are satisfied with the PM, up one point, while Opposition leader Anthony Albanese's approval rating declined four points to 39 per cent.

More Stories

Show More
labor lnp newspoll scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung language.

        Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        News IS this the Macadamia Castle’s cutest visitor ever?

        Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        premium_icon Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        News Grim scenes as police investigate fatal crash

        Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        premium_icon Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        News HIS new documentary A Life in Our Planet will premiere in cinemas across the world...