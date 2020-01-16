Menu
Labor MP links climate deniers to anti-vax

by Rebecca Gredley
16th Jan 2020 11:38 AM

ARGUING against the science of climate change is similar to not believing in vaccinations, a senior federal Labor MP says.

Tony Burke, a former sustainability and environment minister, says the Morrison government's climate policies continue to be watered down by a handful of MPs who don't believe in climate change.

"Their arguments are not that different to the anti-vaxxers, in terms of saying: 'I don't care what the science says, I have this particular view and I'm just going to say we shouldn't adopt a policy'," Mr Burke told Sky News on Thursday.

