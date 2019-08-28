Menu
Login
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Politics

Labor boss suspended over ICAC claims

by Staff writer and AAP
28th Aug 2019 7:25 PM

New South Wales Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain has been suspended in the wake of explosive revelations at an anti-corruption hearing.

It comes after reports today that the embattled political powerbroker refused to quit her post despite mounting pressure.

Tonight, the state Labor leader Jodi McKay said she was "appalled" by the evidence heard by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the past three days and was intervening.

"Tonight I am taking steps to clean up the mess at ALP head office," Ms McKay said.

"I have therefore asked the party officers to convene a meeting tonight to suspend Kaila Murnain as General Secretary, as I no longer have confidence in her judgment.

"Pat Garcia will act in the role of General Secretary."

corruption editors picks icac labor

Top Stories

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Community THE work is part of a Ballina development's public art program.

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    Sport Athletics, bowls, bridge and golf results

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Ballina's Riding for the Disabled turns 40

    Community The organisation has helped hundreds of people over the years

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

    Council News The work will be finished in time for popular skateboarding comp