L-plater charged after police chase uses spikes and PolAir

POLICE CHASE: NSW and Queensland Police uses Polair air wing resources to catch an man allegedly speeding across the border. File Photo.

The PolAir helicopter and police from NSW and Queensland worked together to stop an L-plater who allegedly drove a stolen car 45kmh over the lmit on Friday night.

Three men have been charged following a pursuit with police in the state’s north overnight.

Tweed Heads Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey said about 10.45pm (Friday 19 February 2021), NSW Police officers received information that a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe was travelling south of the Pacific Motorway towards the Queensland / NSW border.

The vehicle was seen entering NSW at a speed of 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and officers attached to Byron Bay Traffic and Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit.

Road spikes were successfully deployed at Tweed Heads and the pursuit continued around Tweed Heads South and into Banora Point where the Hyundai stopped in Kintyre Crescent.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested.

Two male passengers, both aged 27, were also arrested with the assistance of Queensland PolAir after attempting to flee into nearby homes.

The men were all taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The driver was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, learner exceed speed more than 45 km/h, receive property stolen outside NSW, use motor vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, goods suspected stolen in/on premises (m/v), Learner not accompanied, and learner driver not display “L” plates as prescribed.

The Brisbane man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Saturday 20 February 2021).

The passengers were both issued court attendance notices for the offence of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

They are expected to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 15 March 2021.