Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Tennis

Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance

by Marco Monteverde
5th Jan 2020 11:40 AM

JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.

John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images
John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images

Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.

In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

More Stories

Show More
atp cup john millman nick kyrgios tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Polce are reminding people to be patient as road closures and traffic diversions are periodically being put in place due to fires.

        PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ballina bowlo buzzes as elite players roll up

        Sport 32 top bowlers are competing in the Summerland Singles

        24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        premium_icon 24-hour medical centre, better roads needed in Ballina

        News What infrastructure does town need to cater for population boom?

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'