Kylie Minogue posts epic throwback video

Kylie Minogue has summed up just how far we've come in the realm of technology with one single tweet.

The princess of pop last night gifted followers with the most '90s interview snippet to exist on the internet.

And - in a delightfully meta twist - it's all about her then new-found love of the world wide web.

Filmed chatting with British TV host Davina McCall about her obsession with new technology for a program called Good Stuff, filmed in 1997, the then-29-year-old megastar explains how email is "a fantastic way of communication" before enlightening the host with information about her website, kylie.com.

Only some of us will be able to remember when computers – and Kylie’s hair – looked like this. Picture: Twitter.

"Can I tune in?," McCall asks, prompting Kylie to correct her; "You can log on."

"It's modern technology, darling," the singer croons as McCall repeats the new lingo to the camera.

But perhaps the best part of it all is the way in which she says "dreamy" at the end.

The 51-year-old icon captioned the post, "It's nearly the end of the decade???!!!! Here's a look #BackToTheFuture … #FeelingFuturistic #TuneIn #LogOn #ModernTechnologyDarling."

Behold the hilarious footage below:

Fans have flocked to comment on the blast from the past, tagging McCall - now 52 - in mock query.

"Do you have an email account now @ThisisDavina??," one fan joked.

"It'll never catch on," another added.

Former model and MTV presenter McCall, who is now on the judging panel of the UK version of The Masked Singer, was a dancer in Kylie Minogue's 1991 video Word Is Out.

Last night's tweet isn't the first Kylie throwback we've been treated to in recent weeks.

Minogue's cheeky post comes days after a new Tourism Australia ad was unveiled starring the former Neighbours actress.

Reviving her beloved Ramsay Street character Charlene Robinson as part of a new $15 million tourism campaign to lure Brexit-weary British tourists to Australia, Minogue dons an '80s perm and her trademark overalls and baggy sweatshirts in the musical advertisement.

It hit British screens on Christmas Day ahead of the Queen's Christmas Day message.

Kylie stars in the new musical Tourism Australia ad campaign. Picture: Getty Images.

Speaking to News Corp, Minogue said she felt like an unofficial ambassador promoting Australia in the UK since the days of Neighbours in the 1980s.

"I've been doing it anyway, I think now I've just got the badge," Minogue said. "It feels like the right fit. I think some Brits still think I live in Australia. I feel like a part of me will always live in Australia, but I think it's come at the right time. I am a very proud Australian."