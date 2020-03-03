Kylie Jenner’s outrageous new hairdo

KYLIE Jenner certainly isn't afraid to flaunt her famous assets - her curves and her cash.

The world's youngest billionaire is currently holidaying in the Bahamas, where she has shared a string of revealing bikini pictures with her 164 million Instagram followers.

And one photo shoot in particular has fans in a spin, with the 22-year-old makeup mogul sporting a super skimpy brown vintage Gucci bikini, which costs $US6000 ($A9200).

The swimmers leave very little to the imagination, with gold-coloured chains holding the fabric in place.

Kylie Jenner's racy new bikini photo shoot.

In another shot from her vacation, Jenner has debuted a rather outrageous new hairdo, sporting a Rapunzel length ponytail braid which received rather negative reactions from her followers.

"Eeeekk that braid just doesn't do it for me," one user wrote, while another said it looked like the "tail of a rat". Another simply wrote, "No".

RELATED: Kylie Jenner threatens Gold Coast business over trademark

RELATED: Kylie Jenner hit with backlash over excessive Christmas presents

Jenner is also wearing a pair of unreleased Travis Scott x Nike shoes in the snap, sparking speculation she has rekindled her romance with the rapper and father of her child, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner's OTT new hairdo.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 after they hit it off at the Coachella music festival, welcoming Stormi 10 months later.

They "took time apart" in October last year, with Jenner confirmed their split the following month in a Twitter post.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner wrote on Twitter, confirming the break-up reports. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."