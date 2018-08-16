Kyle Sandilands’ shock TV confession

Kyle Sandilands on his new Channel 10 show, Trial By Kyle.

KYLE Sandilands "doesn't give a f**k" if his TV pilot gets picked up by Channel 10 or not.

Trial By Kyle is one of the eight new shows that will air as part of Pilot Week which kicks off this Sunday night.

Only one episode of each show will go to air and Ten's chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said the channel will use a variety of factors to decide which shows get picked up and aired in full next year.

"Audience reaction, social media buzz and ratings will help us decide what shows will return to our screens in 2019," Ms McGarvey said.

"If they all work really well then that's what we call a 'high class problem'. We have plenty of slots to fill across all of our schedules and all of our platforms."

But Sandilands isn't that bothered if his show is one of the chosen ones.

"I think everyone hopes it will go (ahead) but I also don't give a f**k if it doesn't," the KIIS FM host told news.com.au.

"I'm not going to cry and be on Xanax or anything. I don't care."

So what's the show about?

"It's just like Judge Judy but it's me instead of Judy," Sandilands said.

The radio star has filmed two episodes and is joined on the show by The Bachelor winner Anna Heinrich, a criminal lawyer who assists Sandilands in analysing evidence in each case.

Kyle Sandilands and Anna Heinrich in Trial By Kyle, a new TV show airing as part of Ten’s Pilot Week.

"The thing that's great about it, apart from me and Anna, is the Australian problems are very different from the American problems," Sandilands said.

"On Judge Judy they're always arguing about someone owing someone some money for some meth … but ours are real problems, like boobs jobs, paparazzi fights, friends falling out over loan money. We have different problems but they're really quite interesting."

Just like on Judge Judy, if Sandilands decides in his rulings that someone owes money to another person the show will pick up the tab.

"Screentime Australia (which produces the show) covers the costs," Sandilands confirmed.

"But I was a real stinge. We had quite a big budget but I would only give what felt right. I don't want to give you money if I think you're a f***ing idiot. Just because I've got a budget doesn't mean I'm going to use it."

One reason Sandilands isn't too bothered about whether or not Channel 10 picks up the show for 2019 is because there's a fair chance a different network will.

"I got the international rights and people are already interested in buying it," he told news.com.au. "So that's my only interest. I'm only motivated by money and fame."

Trial by Kyle is coming to TV next week.

Trial By Kyle is set to air next Thursday, August 23, at 8.30pm and Sandilands knows exactly where he wants to be when it's shown on TV.

"At home, in bed, in my undies," he said. What a visual.

Here's a rundown on the other shows that will be aired during Channel 10's Pilot Week.

Skit Happens: Nothing is safe from a Skit Happens parody, when the nations up-and-coming comedians join forces for Network Ten's first sketch comedy in 12 years. Sunday, August 19, 8pm.

Disgrace!: The world is full of disgrace and outrage. Shunned politician Sam Dastyari and the team behind Gruen and The Chaser manage the latest outbreak of outrage in a half-hour of opinion, insight and laughs. Sunday, August 19, 8.30pm.

Drunk History: Rhys Darby and Stephen Curry pour themselves a drink in the international hit comedy format that takes Australia's rich, and often surprising history and retells it through the words of our most loved comedians and entertainers. Monday, August 20, 9.30pm.

Taboo: Taboo has broken audience records in its country of origin, Belgium. The premise is as confronting as it is simple. The very funny Harley Breen spends five days and nights with members of a disadvantaged group in society and uses the experience to perform a stand-up routine about them - with the subjects sitting in the front row. Tuesday, August 21, 9pm.

Kinne Tonight: Comedian Troy Kinne ditches the stress of modern life, bringing hardworking Australians a fast-paced half-hour of laughter. Wednesday, August 22, 9pm.

Trial By Kyle: The toughest cases, biggest celebrities and genuine disputes can only be settled by one man, radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands. As Kyle carefully unravels each case, former Bachelor star and criminal lawyer Anna Heinrich is on hand to assist in forensically analysing the evidence. Thursday, August 23, 8.30pm.

Dave: Funny-man Dave O'Neil opens the doors to his crazy life in a half-hour narrative comedy. Expect laughter, tears and the appreciation of not being Dave. Friday, August 24, 8.30pm.

Bring Back … Saturday Night: Rove McManus is on a mission to bring back Saturday night entertainment. Young performers will bring back the best of the past and performers of the past are challenged with reinvention. Sketches, guests, music and nothing but feel-good moments - join Rove's quest to reunite Australia's greatest acts, bands, and television faces in a generation-bending live TV show. Saturday, August 25, 7.30pm.