Kyle’s bombshell drug confession

IN a bombshell confession, Kyle Sandilands has admitted that he was a cocaine addict for several years.

On air this morning Kyle and Jackie O were discussing an interview Jackie did with news.com.au yesterday in which she suggested Kyle had faked an illness back when they hosted Big Brother on Channel 10 back in 2008.

"I could tell everyone why I was really not there," Kyle said on KIIS FM this morning. "It'd be a big shock."

"Go on," Jackie said.

"Drug addiction," Kyle said.

Jackie was stunned and sat in silence after Kyle's confession.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he continued. "Migraines, I was self-medicating on my own illegal narcotics."

"Right," a shocked Jackie O said. "How bad was it?"

"Oh you know, the divorce had happened and life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work.

"So anyway, I'm better now. Fat as hell. Did you see how skinny I was back then?"

Kyle Sandilands was married to Tamara Jaber from 2008 to 2010.

"I don't know what to say," Jackie said.

"I was a bit depressed," Kyle said. "Well, I didn't even know if I was depressed or not. Just was self-medicating, bumping back dozens of lines."

Jackie O told Kyle that she had an inkling something wasn't quite right back in the day but had no idea he had a cocaine addiction.

"I probably suspected that maybe you were partying but I didn't know that you had a full blown addiction or anything like that. I wasn't sure what was going on at that time. I thought you just couldn't be arsed … you weren't that keen to do Big Brother as much as I was."

"No, I was too munted to do it," Kyle said.

The KIIS FM host said the addiction lasted several years in the late 2000s and admitted he didn't care if he died or not.

"The blood pressure, that's what could have killed me," he said. "They said, 'Listen, your blood pressure is so high continuously that at any stage you could just die.' I was like, 'Whatever'.

"I didn't care if I lived or died. Isn't that weird?"

Kyle and Jackie O back in 2008.

Kyle said he turned to another drug to try and overcome his cocaine addiction.

"I got off that by hitting the weed, hard," he said.

"If you're self-medicating on anything, alcohol, any sort of drugs … you should try and get off it," he said to KIIS FM listeners.

"It's not a good spot to be in," he said. "But I still came in and gave it everything, most days."

"Oh yeah, every now and again you'd come in," Jackie joked. "There was a period where you were having a lot of sick days."

"Yeah, I think a CEO once said I'd had 30-something sick days for half a year, and I thought, 'Oh, someone's counting.'"

Then, in a seamless segue after his bombshell confession, Kyle plugged his new TV show Trial By Kyle which airs on Channel 10 tonight as part of the network's Pilot Week.

"And now I'm on the bench deciding who's right or wrong tonight," he said. "How the world changes."

Kyle Sandilands and lawyer Anna Heinrich star in Trial By Kyle, a new show airing tonight as part of Ten's Pilot Week.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp