Kohli fumes after controversial run out intervention

India skipper Virat Kohli slammed a controversial on-field decision to rule Ravindra Jadeja run out after a belated TV referral during India's loss to the West Indies.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed a career-best 139 to lead the West Indies to an eight-wicket win in the opening one day match, but it was overshadowed by the controversy during India's innings.

In the 48th over, Roston Chase hit the stumps at Jadeja's end, but South African umpire Shaun George ruled not out.

But replays suggested Jadeja was short of his crease, prompting the on-field official to refer it to the third umpire who then gave it out.

Kohli shook his had furiously in disapproval in the dressing room and was defiant after the game.

"The thought is simple, the fielder asked 'how is that' and the umpire said 'not out'. The dismissal ends there," Kohli said.

"The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I've never seen that happen in cricket.

"I don't know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again, and figure out what needs to be done in cricket."

Jadeja was out for 21 as India went to score 8/287 after being put in to bat first.

However West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was satisfied the right decision was made.

"For me at the end of the day, the right decision was made, which is important," said Pollard.

"We appealed and the umpire didn't take it at that time, but eventually the right decision was made."

Former Indian batsman turned commentator Aakash Chopra suggested someone from the West Indian dressing room instructed Pollard to force the on-field umpire to go upstairs, likening the incident to Steve Smith's "brain fade" during Australia's 2017 tour of India.

Jadeja run-out.

Umpire gave it not-out. Pollard was told by someone from the dressing room that it was OUT. He insisted that the on-field umpire heads upstairs for help. OUT was given OUT. But does the end justify the means?? How’s it different from the Smith #brainfade moment? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2019

During a Test match in Bangalore, Smith asked the dressing room for advice on whether he should review a decision when he was given out LBW - a lapse in judgment that was criticised by Kohli at the time.

Chopra said on Twitter the process in the India-West Indies game was all wrong.

Chopra added: "You appeal once. Maybe, twice. But where does it say that you could do it four-five times? And get the captain to come in because he's got info from the dressing room. And that's why Kohli was miffed. Very miffed.

I agree. He should have intervened. But he didn’t. But the point here is almost forcing the on-field umpire to seek help because you got info from the dressing room. https://t.co/NCPYES4FkW — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2019

"I'm not fine with the clear breach of protocol. How's that different for seeking help to ask for a DRS review?"