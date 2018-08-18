Menu
Kofi Annan at the United Nations' Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: AP
News

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies

by Staff writers
18th Aug 2018 7:51 PM

FORMER United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan has died at age 80.

Mr Annan is reported to have died in the early hours of Saturday in Switzerland.

He was the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

He was founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations Migration Agency confirmed his death in a tweet, saying: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: former @UN Secretary General @KofiAnnan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating."

 

 

 

MORE TO COME.

