Menu
Login
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
Offbeat

Best doggo! Koala joey gets a piggyback from a dog

7th Oct 2019 3:42 PM

Plenty of people come to Australia to hold a koala but what if it grabs you and won't let go?

This was the predicament facing Tony the dog, who was let out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home on Sunday morning.

Owner Henry found the joey clinging desperately to the back of his dog, shuffling around as Tony gingerly tried to peel them off.

Tony did eventually get the koala back on to the ground, at which point it scurried back up into the trees in search of its real mother.

Henry said the dog had since recovered, and this was the first such interaction despite the marsupials being common in Stirling. 

A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
animal dogs editors picks koala pets wildlife

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday