'Foxy Knoxy' under fire for wedding ‘fundraiser’

Amanda Knox and fiance Christopher Robinson crowdfunded their wedding but apparently were already married before they asked for donations. Picture: Supplied

AMANDA Knox got secretly hitched months before she and her hubby set up a website to solicit as much as $2,000 ($A2926) per person in donations toward their wedding, according to a new report.

According to the New York Post, the couple made a marriage application on Nov. 21 and tied the knot on Dec. 7, according to records from King County in Washington state.

Knox and Christopher Robinson released a statement, obtained by the outlet, responding to claims they misled friends, family and supporters.

"We filed paperwork to be legally married in December of last year to simplify our taxes and insurance," the couple wrote.

Knox, 32, who spent four years in an Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her roommate before she was ultimately acquitted, and Robinson created a website linked to a publicly accessible registry for their wedding. The page gives visitors the option to donate up to $2,000 each ($A2926).

The couple said the February wedding will have an "intergalactic" theme and would be a chance for them to celebrate their union "with our loved ones."

Knox acknowledged that significant financial help enabled her to attend an event in Modena organised by a non-profit called the Italy Innocence Project.

But she still shelled out $10,000 ($A14630) on security measures, her mother's travel expenses, and flights, according to the report.

"The trip was a financial setback for us and we were forced to use funds we'd been saving for our wedding," she added in the statement.

The couple's fundraising page explains that instead of a traditional registry, they are accepting donations toward the cost of putting on the spectacular event.

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," the page says. "So please, no gifts, and no pressure. But if you feel so inclined, we welcome help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"

Donors would receive a signed, limited-edition copy of the couple's joint book of love poems called "The Cardio Tesseract."

As part of the space-age theme, donors can expect "vikings drinking pan-galactic gargle blasters, mutants schmoozing with Grecian queens and cyborgs," the registry says.

They can also count on finding "outrageous costumes, crazier puzzles, mind-bending sets, and extravagant alien food."

The pair last week shot down claims that they were crowd-funding the fancy affair.

"Our wedding registry was never meant to be a crowd-funding source," Knox told ABC. "It was meant for our family and friends and any well-wishers that I have."

Amanda Knox says roommate Meredith Kercher was 'like a big sister. Picture: Supplied

Knox was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, when she was accused of helping then-beau Raffaele Sollecito kill her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in a supposed sex game gone wrong in 2007.

The pair were convicted, acquitted on appeal, then convicted and finally acquitted again in 2015.

Rudy Guede, a native of the Ivory Coast, is now serving a 16-year sentence for Kercher's murder. His conviction was based on DNA evidence after his bloodstained fingerprints were found on Kercher's bed.

Knox fired back at the media for accusing her of attempting to crowd-fund her wedding. Using the hashtag #registrygate, Knox tweeted:

"Try being mad about something that does matter," she tweeted.

Knox told the website The Stranger that since this story started making the rounds, both Knox and Robinson have received a flood of hatemail, including from people telling Knox she deserves to die.

"We got a handful of donations," Knox said. "And a truckful of hate."

Although already married, the couple's will have their wedding ceremony next February.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.