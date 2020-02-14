Know an amazing sportswoman?

HER WAY AWARD: DID your sporting club nominate a women champion, young achiever, athlete, coach, administrator or trailblazer for the Her Way Awards? Picture: ThinkStock / Getty Images

AS WOMEN’S sport continues to kick goals and numbers of participants rise continues its rise in NSW, the Office of Sport has launched the Her Sport Her Way Awards.

The awards are part of a mission to recognise the significant efforts across the sector to increase participation, promote leadership and encourage inclusivity of women on and off the sporting field.

And if you nominated someone from your sporting club, we want to hear from you.

Office of Sport Chief Executive Karen Jones said the awards recognise individuals, clubs and organisations striving to give women and girls more opportunities and equal access to participate in sport both on and off the field.

“The Her Sport Her Way Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of leaders in women’s sport and shine a light on gender equity across the sector,” she said.

The awards feature four categories with the winners to be announced in March 2020.

Categories include:

Young Achiever: an individual under 25 who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of women or girls in sport during 2019.

Outstanding Organisation: an organisation making a significant contribution and commitment to the advancement of women’s sport during 2019.

Champion: A female coach, official, administrator or leader who achieved outstanding results in 2019 and demonstrated a commitment to increasing participation opportunities for women and girls.

Trailblazers: Up to three women whose exceptional efforts over a long period of time have advanced opportunities for women and girls in sport.

These women have left a legacy for their sport and may have also retired.

The nominations closed February 7 and will be awarded in early March.

Nominated a woman for this Award? Tell us at sport@northernstar.com.au