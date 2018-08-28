Knives out for Mourinho after Tottenham disaster

MANCHESTER United's rocky start to the English Premier League season continued with a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford, placing manager Jose Mourinho firmly in the gun.

It was level at halftime but Harry Kane's 50th minute opener was followed by a Lucas Moura brace as Spurs handed Mourinho is largest home defeat in any competition.

United sits 13th on the table after winning just one of its first three games - already six points adrift of top four rivals Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City - and the reaction was savage after the latest debacle.

Mourinho's spending continues to be a focus, with many quick to point out the defeat came against a Tottenham outfit that created history by choosing not to make a single signing during the transfer period.

The travelling Spurs fans rubbed in the result by singing to Mourinho "you're getting sacked in the morning".

The Portuguese coach reacted by standing and facing the Manchester United fans after the match and clapping for a prolonged period.

"It is an embarrassment to lose in the manner which they did," former EPL striker Chris Sutton said on BBC radio. "3-0 flattered United and I don't know where they, or their manager goes from here.

"I don't know whether that was a signal at the end with the fans. United were in a position of strength at the end of last season but they are a club in regression on the pitch and it needs sorting out."

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic reacts after missing a chance. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)