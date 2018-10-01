Menu
Crime

Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

1st Oct 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A TAXI driver was threatened with a knife during a horror attack on the North Coast over the weekend.

Police are investigating the armed robbery, which occurred around 8pm on Saturday.

The taxi driver picked up a passenger in Doyle St, Banora Point, and was confronted by the man, who then produced a knife and started threatening him.

The thief then demanded money from the driver.

He's described as being 30-40 years old and Caucasian, and was wearing a black hoodie with hood up, red bandana covering lower half of his face and wearing jeans.

Police are asking for assistance in relation to this incident and urging the public to come forward with any information and contact Tweed Heads Detectives on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

