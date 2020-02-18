Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treated a man with a knife embedded in his stomach who was allegedly stabbed in Brookvale this afternoon. Picture: TNV
Crime

GRAPHIC: Knife lodged in man’s stomach after public stabbing

by Jessica McSweeney
18th Feb 2020 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital with a knife lodged in his stomach after a stabbing at Brookvale in Sydney's Northern Beaches early this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2pm, with police told the man was stabbed near the busy Westfield Warringah Mall.

A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV
A man has been rushed to hospital with a knife embedded in his stomach after reportedly being stabbed in Brookvale. Picture: TNV

The man, aged in his 20s, had what appeared to be a kitchen knife stuck in his stomach.

Paramedics treated the man at a garage next to the Warringah Medical Centre.

Police are investigating the stabbing and have yet to establish a crime scene or make any arrests.

More Stories

Show More
editor picks knife crime public stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Primary school children can’t use a knife and fork

        premium_icon Primary school children can’t use a knife and fork

        Education Reversing the declining state of children’s handwriting in the iPad age should start with a basic lesson in how to use a knife and fork, a principal says.

        Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        premium_icon Rare buy with 30-year-old business up for sale

        News THE much-loved business is up for sale and boasts 50-60 account holders for the...

        ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        premium_icon ‘You’re not taking the Kingswood!’

        Motoring Ted Bullpitt must be spinning in his grave

        Swimmers beware: 19 bull shark detections over weekend

        premium_icon Swimmers beware: 19 bull shark detections over weekend

        News SURFERS have been warned to use common sense before hitting a local beach, with 19...