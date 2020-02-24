Kirk Douglas snubs Michael in $92m will

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas proved to be a charitable guy - unless you're his famous son.

The Hollywood icon, who died on February 5 aged 103, left the bulk of his $92 million fortune to the Douglas Foundation - snubbing thespian son Michael Douglas, the Mirror reported on Sunday.

Douglas, known for classic flicks like Spartacus and Ace in the Hole, left the bulk of his money to his charity, which benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Centre, and a St. Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students, among others.

It is unclear who gets the remaining money - about $15 million - but Douglas is survived by his second wife, Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter and Michael, the Mirror said.

Not that his most famous offspring needs the cash - the Wall Street star is worth about $450 million in his own right, according to the Mirror.

And it was Michael Douglas - along with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones - who praised his father's charitable ways when he announced his death earlier in the month.

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones with Kirk Douglas. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Michael said in a statement at the time.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

KIRK'S RELATIONSHIP WITH MICHAEL

Michael Douglas kisses father Kirk in 2003. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Kirk had four sons but was especially close to Michael, who followed in his father's footsteps and became a leading Hollywood actor.

"Michael didn't like me much after his mother and I got divorced," Kirk told The Guardianin 2017. (He was married to his first wife, Diana Douglas from 1943 to 1951.) "It was only when he started acting that we became close.

"I am so proud of Michael because he never followed my advice. I wanted him to be a doctor or lawyer, and the first time I saw him in a play I told him he was terrible (laughs). But then I saw him a second time and I said: 'You were wonderful!' And I think he is very good in everything he's done."

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission