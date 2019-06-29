King the new winter queen for Godolphin

Rachel King is doing good things for trainer James Cummings and Godolphin.

GODOLPHIN trainer James Cummings just might keep throwing the royal blue stable colours Rachel King's way.

The talented jockey has a knack of delivering for the Cummings stable when wearing the famous riding silks, as she did with Gaulois in the Listed $150,000 Civic Stakes (1350m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

King, who was returning to the saddle from a two-week hiatus after breaking the ring finger on her right hand in a trackwork incident, scored her second stakes win for Godolphin this month - after riding the brilliant Deprive to win the June Stakes.

"It's great to win in these colours,'' King said of Gaulois, who finished strongly to win the feature sprint.

"This is my first day back after a couple of weeks off and I'm very grateful that Godolphin keep supporting me.''

Godolphin stable representative Darren Beadman, one of the all-time great jockeys and a Hall of Fame inductee, is an admirer of King's riding ability.

"Rachel gets the job done, she doesn't complicate things,'' Beadman said.

"I've noticed she rarely finds trouble in a race and horses really run for her.

"She doesn't hurt them, either. She leaves something in them for their next start.''

Gaulois eased from $6.50 out to $8 but excelled in the heavy conditions as he ran down Firsthand ($8.50) to win by a long neck with New Tipperary ($21) an eye-catching first-up third, a half length away.,

King said Gaulois revelled in the wet going, which was in complete contrast to her ride in the Stayer's Cup, Plymouth Road, who finished a long last.

Gaulois ploughed through the heavy conditions to win the Civic Stakes. Picture: AAP

"Gaulois is the only horse I've ridden all day that really handled that heavy track,'' King said. "He skips over the heavy, it makes no different to him.

"He got into a nice rhythm, three-wide with over, then got onto the back of a few horses going forward which took us into the race. He was very strong late.''

Gaulois, by Winx's sire Street Cry, scored his fifth win from 25 attempts and his first at stakes level.

"He's a very fit horse and didn't disgrace himself in the Eye Liner on the small track last start,'' Beadman said. "Rachel rode him very well and with his superior wet form, he was going to be hard to hold out.''

James Winks gave the Team Hawkes-trained Firsthand the gun run and the gelding looked the likely winner until well inside the final 100m.

"I thought he was home but we ran into one that was a bit stronger late,'' Winks said.

The heavily backed New Universe ($4 favourite) drew the outside barrier and Tommy Berry had no option but to ride the horse conservatively early.

New Universe was still a clear last coming into the straight and although he ran on well, he never threatened before finishing sixth.

"He's better on the dry,'' Berry said. " I don't know, how many excuses can you make for him.''