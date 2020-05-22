King Bunny unveils rock’n’roll for kids on digital format

Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

BYRON’S rock’n’roll rabbit, King Bunny, has digitally released his band’s album, Rock’n’Roll Animals.

Featuring classics like A Chicken Is Not A Fruit and Never Shake A Rattlesnake, the digital album means more families can enjoy the raucous sounds of King Bunny and his gang of fluffy punk rock friends.

The digital release comes alongside two brand new music videos available on YouTube so parents can get down with their mini rockers at home.

Rock’n’Roll Animals was created a couple of years back by King Bunny, also known as Bangalow’s Andy Walker, in a burrow in the southern Californian desert, and features the work of some pedigree rock rabbits such as Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fumanchu) taking on drums.

Anther music legend involved in the project was Robby Krieger, of The Doors, joining the studio line-up as lead guitarist.

Sam Cutler, legendary tour manager for The Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead, added spoken word.

It’s the ultimate rock’n’roll starter record!

Originally released via 500 vinyl copies, Rock’n’Roll Animals is available in any other form.

The release is accompanied by two new music videos for Never Shake a Rattlesnake and Dogs In The Street available free to air via YouTube.

The videos follow the adventures of King Bunny – as he shares his passion for playing rock’n’roll far and wide. Perfect for getting the whole family moving while staying at home.