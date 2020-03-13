Kinder kids told to BYO loo paper

A desperate kindergarten has begged parents to bring their own toilet paper because it has been unable to replenish dwindling supplies.

Harbord Kindergarten at Freshwater in Sydney's northern beaches this week pleaded with parents to BYO supplies to ensure they did not run out of toilet paper and baby wipes.

In an email sent by the centre to parents it said, "We are currently struggling to order toilet paper and baby wipes from our supplier - Coles.

"Just to get us by it would be appreciated if you could donate a roll or two of toilet paper and/or a packed of baby wipes just to get us through until the hysteria dies down.

"Thanks in advance for your kind donation."

Harbord Kindergarten children Chloe Cooke, Ashton Aubrey, Nixon Doig, Sienne Stephens and Izzy Burton carrying their own rolls of loo paper. Picture: Richard Dobson

Disgruntled mum Elizabeth Cooke said the toilet paper shortage was a serious problem for young kids.

"It's ridiculous that little kids, who are just learning to wipe their bums at preschool don't have access to toilet paper because of this coronavirus hysteria," she said.

"I dropped my daughter off with a couple of rolls of toilet paper, as thankfully we have enough at home.

"She thought it was funny, but it's really not, it's stupid."

The kindergarten's director Kris Merrington said they have been "inundated by amazing amounts of toilet paper" from parents.

Kristin Merrington, director of Harbord Kindergarten, with Izzy Burton and the kinder kids. Picture: Richard Dobson



"It's people power, it's amazing," she said.

"Some of our parents were at the supermarket at 7.30am in the morning grabbing what they could for us.

"And now we are looking for hand sanitiser, we are running out of that as well."

A Coles spokeswoman said demand for online orders had significantly increased in the past fortnight.

"We are working with our suppliers to improve availability for our customers as quickly as possible," she said.