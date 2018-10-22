Menu
F1 star’s awkward post-race question

by Staff writers
22nd Oct 2018 3:20 PM

LEWIS Hamilton didn't need reminding that he failed to sew up his fifth Formula One world title at the United States Grand Prix.

But he received an untimely reminder anyway, courtesy of race winner Kimi Raikkonen.

The pair sat after the race with second-place Max Verstappen in the podium green room, where drivers regularly tip-toe around awkward conversation, knowing the entire world is listening.

Monday morning's green room was slightly more awkward, after notoriously untalkative Raikkonen struck up conversation with Hamilton.

"Did you win the championship or not?" Raikkonen asked.

"No," replied Hamilton, who was one position short of clinching the title.

The question prompted some laughter among others in the room, before Raikkonen defensively said: "I didn't know."

Hamilton appeared to take the question in good grace as he smiled and took a seat.

The Briton now needs just a seventh-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix next week to clinch his fifth Formula 1 world title.

