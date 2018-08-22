Kim and Kanye ‘visited’ by dead parents

Kim Kardashian has revealed she and Kanye West are visited regularly by their late parents. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

KIM Kardashian and Kanye West believe their late parents visit them as birds.

The 37-year-old reality star and her musician husband, 41, say they are convinced that two black crows that sit outside their house are her father Robert and West's mum, Donda, returning to visit them and watch over them, reports The Sun.

Speaking in an interview with CR Fashion Book, she admitted it brings them great comfort and said: "I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us.

"When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, 'If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.'

"We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the [highway].

"Everyone stopped because it was so crazy-looking. I was like, 'There you are.'

A young Kim Kardashian with her father Robert. Picture: Instagram

She added: "Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows.

"Yesterday, Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together.

"We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house."

Kardashian lost her father Robert in September 2003 after a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Kanye West and his mother Donda in 2006. She died after a plastic surgery procedure in 2007. Picture: AP

West's mother passed away in November 2007 after suffering a heart attack, only days after a plastic surgeon operated on her.

And Kardashian has admitted she's superstitious.

"I can be superstitious at times," she said.

Kim Kardashian with her dad Robert and baby Khloe. Picture: Instagram

"Like before going on an aeroplane … my family and I always step onto the plane with the right foot first.

"Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair and I also say a prayer that the person will be OK. I'm big on prayer and superstition together."

Kris Jenner with Robert Kardashian in the early 1980s. Picture: Instagram

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.