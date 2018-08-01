Kim Kardashian’s shocking first words to Trump

REALITY TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed the first words she said to Donald Trump when she entered the Oval Office for a meeting with the US President in May and they're not exactly what you might imagine.

"I walk in and I look around and I'm kinda starstruck by the Oval Office," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the US.

"And the first thing I say in our meeting, I say, 'Holy s**t, we're in the f***ing Oval Office.'"

Kardashian also revealed to Kimmel that she was happened to be naked when the US President had previously called her on the phone to discuss the case of 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense in 1996.

Kim Kardashian met with Donald Trump at the White House in May. Picture: Supplied

"He called me," Kardashian said.

"So I was at a Steven Klein photoshoot, and if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot. So I'm naked, and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up, and I'm like, 'Get me a robe!' And I was waiting for the call, not knowing when it was going to come, even if it was it, and it was it."

Kardashian said she put a robe on and was "kind of bugging out during the shoot," noting how "all these amazing things are happening".

Kardashian met with Mr Trump at the White House in May, a meeting which ultimately resulted in Johnson being released from prison.

Following the meeting, both Kardashian and Mr Trump took to Twitter to address their discussion.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violence drug offense," Kardashian tweeted May 30.

Kim Kardashian spoke to Donald Trump about getting Alice Johnson (pictured) released from prison. Picture: NBC

Shortly after the meeting, Mr Trump granted clemency to Ms Johnson.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!" Kardashian tweeted on June 6, later adding, "So grateful to @RealDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson.

"Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

Kardashian met with Ms Johnson in Memphis in June.

Kim Kardashian said she ”respects” the fact that Kanye West ”likes” Donald Trump. Picture: Getty Images

Though she has "nothing bad to say about the president", Kardashian does respect the opinions of others, including husband Kanye West, who voiced support for Mr Trump.

"I always respect what another person thinks and, to make it clear, when we would talk about it and would talk about policies, he doesn't necessarily agree with [Mr Trump's] policies but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him," she said.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is republished with permission.