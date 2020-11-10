Kim answers Roar’s call after stellar loan stint

AFTER getting “a bit of a taste” of life as a professional footballer last season, new Brisbane Roar recruit Danny Kim is keen to cement his place in coach Warren Moon’s 2020-21 A-League side.

The club formally announced Kim’s signing this afternoon, just hours before he touched down in Mackay with the rest of the squad ahead of the Roar’s pre-season training camp in the region.

Kim was signed to the Roar on loan from NPL Queensland club Lions FC last season and made five appearances, including the elimination final loss to Western United on August 23.

Now returned as a fully fledged member of the club’s senior squad, the Brisbane product is ready to get to work and build on his successful loan stint with the Roar.

“I’m buzzing to be back. I’ve got another opportunity at this level now so I’m super excited,” the 22 year old said.

The midfielder said his brief loan spell was something of a whirlwind experience but he was much better for it.

“It all happened very quickly but I enjoyed it. I just took everything as it came and just wanted to do my best and the feedback I got was good,” he said.

“Hopefully I keep that going this year as well.”

Kim is no stranger to his ‘new’ coach at the Roar.

Prior to Moon rejoining the Roar in September 2019, he was manager of the highly successful Lions FC NPL Queensland club, at which Kim played a key role in midfield.

New Brisbane Roar midfielder Danny Kim with head coach Warren Moon at Mackay Airport ahead of the club's pre-season camp in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

“He’s someone who knows how to push me and knows how to make me improve. It’s really great to be working under him again,” Kim said.

Moon was thrilled to be able to welcome the young midfielder back into the fold.

“Danny did really well when he came in,” the coach said.

“Obviously it was a loan agreement with Lions and we had to respect that and he had to go back to them to complete his part of their season. Now he comes in with an opportunity as a Brisbane Roar player and we’re happy to have him.

“When you look at what he did last year, his first games were in the back end of the season in an A-League (elimination) final. You don’t get a better introduction to the A-League than that.

“He did really well and we’re hoping he can do the same for us next year.”

Kim’s signing follows fellow Lions FC product Joshua Brindell-South’s move to the A-League club last month.

The pair join the likes of star striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls (Western Pride) as NPL Queensland talents to have made the step up from the state league level to the big time.

