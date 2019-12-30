Killers and sex offenders caught removing anklets

Sixteen dangerous offenders on parole, including double killer Damien Peters, have ripped off their electronic monitoring anklets as the number of criminals being monitored around the clock has soared.

The parolees who removed their Kevlar-steel anklets in the past five years include two sex offenders and 12 domestic violence offenders as well as Peters, 50.

Damien Peters was rearrested in April, accused of breaching his parole conditions.

It is the first time Corrective Services NSW has released the details of how many attempts there have been to remove the ­devices since 2015 when they began using the Buddi Insight Smart Tag, made of the same steel used in bulletproof vests.

All 16 were arrested by police, their parole revoked and they were returned to custody after the removals triggered alarms, a spokeswoman for Corrective Services said.

"It is not possible for offenders to remove the devices without setting off alerts to the monitoring room," she said.

A record 1146 offenders, including dozens of sex fiends, are currently wearing anklets and being tracked around the clock, compared to 495 in 2015. About 60 are sex offenders on parole.

Michael Guider was fitted with a Buddi Insight Smart Tag on his release from Long Bay jail in September. Picture: Joel Carrett

The 24-hour monitoring centre at Silverwater jail is no longer large enough to track them and a new mega-station is being built in Sydney's west with an extra 300 staff taken on to manage offenders in the community, paid for from the $21.8 million pledged in this year's state budget.

The figures have soared since electronic monitoring was made mandatory for domestic violence offenders in 2016 and for serious sex offenders who have been defined as high risk offenders in November 2018.

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos, 62, is one of the latest to be fitted with the anklet. The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister walked from Long Bay Jail 10 days ago on strict parole after spending 11½ years behind bars for child sex offences.

Disgraced former NSW politician Milton Orkopoulos is also required to wear the tag

Child killer and serial sex offender paedophile Michael Guider, 68, who killed Bondi schoolgirl Samantha Knight, was fitted with one of the Buddi Insight Smart Tags before his release on parole in September.

The Buddi device.

Peters was on parole after serving 18 years for murdering his two male lovers and dismembering them when in April he was able to remove his anklet while having treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick. He was on the run for 24 hours.

Plain clothes officers spotted Peters walking along King Street at Enmore.