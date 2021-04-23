Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Killer tradie learns his fate

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
23rd Apr 2021 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville man has been found not guilty of murdering an elderly woman in the front yard of her home in September 2018, instead finding him guilty of manslaughter.

A 12-person jury retired on Wednesday to deliberate the evidence heard and delivered their unanimous verdict on Friday afternoon.

A five day trial in the Townsville Supreme Court heard Mark Daniel Ferguson, 23, left Pamela Frances Corless to die 3m from the front door of her Cranbrook home after he hit her on the back of her head with a 1.5m piece of timber.

Mark Ferguson. Source: Facebook.
Mark Ferguson. Source: Facebook.

On Monday, Ferguson pleaded not guilty to murdering the 73-year-old and defended the charge, and instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to two further charges - wilful damage and burglary and stealing.

Justice Susan Brown adjourned the court after the jury delivered their verdict to consider the sentence to be imposed.

MORE TO COME

 

Pamela Frances Corless.
Pamela Frances Corless.

Originally published as Killer tradie learns his fate

manslaughter mark ferguson murder trial pamela frances corless

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Daily Telegraph. This will mean changes to our local app.

        Mum’s quest to save herself from debilitating pain

        Premium Content Mum’s quest to save herself from debilitating pain

        Health A Northern Rivers mum and academic, who suffers from a rare condition, is trying to...

        $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content $50m custom-built brewery planned for Northern Rivers

        Business After a ‘brutal’ hit during COVID, Stone & Wood plan to massively increase...

        Council to explore paid parking at Lennox Head

        Premium Content Council to explore paid parking at Lennox Head

        News If it is brought in, local residents would be exempt.