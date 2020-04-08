Killer to be sentenced over stabbing at park

James Alderton will be sentenced this month over the 2017 manslaughter.

A MURWILLUMBAH man who killed a father and left his son critically injured after a violent brawl will be sentenced this month.

Charlie Larter, 46, was fatally stabbed during the incident at Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

His son, Zack Larter, and another man, Joshua Mead, were also injured during the incident.

James Paul Alderton, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, wounding with intent of causing grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm.

He has remained in custody since the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore District Court on Thursday to confirm the date of Alderton's sentencing.

Alderton is expected to appear via video link on April 14 to be sentenced in Lismore District Court.