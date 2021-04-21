Man and pet hospitalised after terrifying beach attack
A CAIRNS man and his pet maltese are lucky to be alive after they were attacked by "two killer dogs" on a quiet Far North beach.
Stephen Cordenos and his pet were rushed to hospital on Saturday evening after being set upon by a pair of pig dogs at Wonga Beach, with the "sheer ferociousness" of the ordeal leaving the 56-year-old real estate agent shaken and traumatised.
He said he only survived "by the grace of God" and is demanding the animals be put down "before a child is killed".
"The sheer ferociousness of the attack was indescribable. These are not dogs, they are killers," Mr Cordenos said.
"They took me down like I was nothing.
"What happened if I was a pregnant lady holding the hand of a two-year-old child?"
An investigation has been launched by Douglas Shire Council with the incident alleged to have occurred at 6pm on Saturday.
Mr Cordenos and his partner Suzie - who own a holiday house at Wonga Beach - were walking their dog Khaleesi when two large pig dogs sprinted towards them.
"It happened in a matter of moments, it was like watching a movie," he said.
"Just the violence of the attack and the screams of my dog I can't get that out of my head, imagine that being your child?
"I lifted the maltese above my head but they took me down like I was nothing, they bit the side of my head.
"These killer dogs go for the throat and it would have taken nothing for them to kill me.
"We both survived by the grace of God."
He was taken to Mossman Hospital for treatment to multiple bites on his head, hands and elbows, while his dog had surgery to repair deep lacerations on her neck and body.
Mr Cordenos has written to Douglas Shire councillors and wants leadership shown on dog ownership before tragedy strikes.
"I just want to warn them of how serious this is," he said.
"If they want the death of a child on their hands then don't put these animals down. They're not pets, they are killers."
Council has been contacted for comment.
