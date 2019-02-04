Best view in Australia?

When it comes to outlooks, you would be hard pressed to find anything better than this Killcare Heights property with its views of the shimmering ocean and scenic national park.

"As soon as you walk in, it almost feels like you're at the bow of a ship," agent Trevor Hamilton from McGrath Terrigal said.

"My office has sold some of the most expensive beach fronts on the Coast and this one is absolutely one of the best that I've seen."

Designed by Nigel Duffton and Jag Building Design, the striking architectural property at 32 Manly View Rd includes lots of natural light - the tall windows allow for views from every room.

Be greeted to the home via an elegant foyer leading to an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room overlooking the ocean.

With a balcony on both sides of this level, this is the place where you kick your shoes off, take a deep breath and forget about the rest of the world because you have just arrived in paradise.

The view hits you in the face as soon as you open the front door.

Spending time in the kitchen would be a breeze, with stone island bench top, premium Miele appliances and plenty of space to cook for groups of any size.

Downstairs is the perfect retreat for children - there are two bedrooms and a soundproof home cinema with projector and surround sound.

There is also a wine cellar, bathroom and laundry.

The main bedroom is on the top level and has a spa ensuite and sweeping water views.

Imagine splashing in the tub with a glass of champers right here.

"There are these incredible glass walls that take advantage of the entire view - the master is just so luxurious," Mr Hamilton said.

Just a three minute drive to the sand at Putty or Killcare beach, the location is one of the most sought-after on the Coast.

With a few restaurants and cafes just over the hill at Hardy's Bay, the area is a quiet and hidden little hideaway for those who crave an escape from the hustle and bustle.

Mr Hamilton said that the sale would be a hard one for the vendors, who built the property from scratch.

"It has been a journey of love for the owners, and it will be hard to sell but they are moving interstate," he said.

The price guide for 32 Manly View Rd is $3.5 million.