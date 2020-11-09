Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two children were rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after their jumping castle blew away with them inside. Picture: NSW Ambulanc
Two children were rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after their jumping castle blew away with them inside. Picture: NSW Ambulanc
News

Kids hurt after jumping castle ‘flew away’

by Erin Lyons
9th Nov 2020 6:48 AM

A family gathering in NSW's Riverina region quickly turned into a nightmare after a jumping castle was sent flying into the air by a random gust of wind, leaving two children with serious injuries.

Paramedics, including three crews and a rescue helicopter, were called to a children's party in the backyard of a home in Tabbita, north of Griffith, just after 2pm on Sunday.

A 10-year-old girl was treated for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy was treated for an arm injury and neck pain.

The two children were rushed to Griffith Airport before being flown to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The children were flown to Wagga Wagga in a serious but stable condition. Picture: NSW Ambulance
The children were flown to Wagga Wagga in a serious but stable condition. Picture: NSW Ambulance

"It appears a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground," NSW Ambulance inspector Markus Zarnis said.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the jumping castle landed a few hundred metres away. Picture: NSW Ambulance
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the jumping castle landed a few hundred metres away. Picture: NSW Ambulance

He said the jumping castle "really took off" and landed "a few hundred metres" away from its initial location.

"Our crews did a fantastic job to stabilise the youngsters," Mr Zarnis said.

Originally published as Kids hurt after jumping castle 'flew away'

More Stories

accident children editors picks jumping castle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Major new leads in Simone Strobel case

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Major new leads in Simone Strobel case

        News Local police and German authorities have revealed new information as they continue to investigate the Lismore murder.

        Casino farmer’s ‘significant’ plan to steal cattle backfires

        Premium Content Casino farmer’s ‘significant’ plan to steal cattle backfires

        News A farmer who was found guilty of stealing cattle has faced court

        REVEALED: Exciting new plans for Bexhill Quarry

        Premium Content REVEALED: Exciting new plans for Bexhill Quarry

        News AN ENTHUSIASTIC band of locals have drawn up plans they say will put Bexhill on the...