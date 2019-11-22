Kids’ horror discovery in mum’s bed

A mum-of-three died after taking an accidental overdose of painkillers and cocaine as her kids slept nearby, an inquest heard today.

Leanne McElroy's young children aged 13, 12 and nine woke up to find the 30-year-old unresponsive on her bed.

They believed she was sleeping, but after she failed to wake up, the alarm was raised and a neighbour climbed through a window and discovered she had passed away.

An inquest heard Ms McElroy had accidentally taken a lethal cocktail of cocaine and painkillers on October 10 last year.

She had been prescribed the strong medication to cope with pain she had been suffering with since the birth of her first child more than 13 years ago.

An operation in 2017 made the pain worse, but "selfless" Ms McElroy still worked as a dinner lady in Manchester to provide for her sons Dylon, Charlie and Harvey.

Her GP described her as "on edge'' and "clinically depressed'', but police found no evidence she had been self-harming and put her death down to a tragic accident.

'SHE WAS IN A LOT OF PAIN'

Ms McElroy's heartbroken mum Fiona Hammett told the hearing: "My daughter was living alone with her three boys at the time of her death. Leanne had health problems, and she was in and out of hospital. We do know she was in a lot of pain.

"She had some difficulties after her first pregnancy and needed hospital treatment. She was a private person and liked to deal with things herself but was lovely and bubbly.

"I'm just shaken and saddened there are three children left behind. I'm very sad to see them separated, and I have applied for large council accommodation so I can have them more often - but I'm still waiting. Two of them are with their dad and the youngest with his dad."

After the difficult birth, Ms McElroy was prescribed a cocktail of painkillers that she had to take four times a day.

DISCOVERED DEAD IN BED

On October 10, the inquest was told a neighbour climbed into her bedroom using a ladder when her kids said she wouldn't wake up.

Ms McElroy was found under the covers, and emergency crews who raced to the home found prescription medication addressed to her.

A police statement said: "She appeared to have died while in lying in bed. She had been in the house with her children who had been sleeping close by."

The hearing was told there was also no evidence of "illicit drug use" - although a recreational amount of cocaine was found in her system.

Ms McElroy was last seen by a doctor in the summer that year who tried to arrange scans at North Manchester general hospital to ease her pain.

Her cousin Karen Giles said: "Even though she was going through what she was going through she still got up every day no matter how much pain she was in.

"No one would know, she always had a smile on her face and was always helping other people. She was always there for everyone. I went through something this year … she just helped me so much.

"If anything ever needed doing Leanne would be the one who would want to."

Coroner Angarad Davis recorded a verdict of drug-related death and said the mum was "inevitably in a lot of pain".

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

