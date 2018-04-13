Khloe gives birth to baby girl

KHLOE Kardashian has given birth to her first child in Cleveland, Ohio, just days after a cheating scandal broke with troubled boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star was surrounded by sisters Kourtney and Kim, and momager Kris.

Despite the cheating claims, Thompson was also present, TMZ reported.

This is Kardashian's first child and Thompson's second.

The 27-year-old NBA star has a son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, who was pregnant when he started seeing Kardashian.

Prince turned one in December.

While having children is a joyous occasion for any couple, this baby arrived under a cloud of drama.

Khloe Kardashian was surrounded by mum Kris and sisters Kourtney and Kim as she gave birth to her first child. Picture: Getty

Thompson was seemingly caught cheating with Instagram model Lani Blair in New York City last weekend while Kardashian, 33, was holed up in Cleveland.

An insider told the New York Post that when Kardashian heard the cheating news, she went off the rails, adding the reality star "was devastated when she saw the pictures of Thompson with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on holiday. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?" a source said.

She first confirmed she was expecting in December with a black-and-white photo of her growing belly.

Khlow announced she was expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson in December. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

FANS BOO THOMPSON AT NBA GAME

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson did not feel the love during Wednesday night's Cavaliers game against the New York Knicks.

When the power forward took to the court, fans in the audience showed their love and support for Kardashian.

"We [heart] Khloé," read one sign that got lots of social media attention.

NBA reporter Spencer Davies tweeted that the crowd was not pleased with Thompson, 27, the New York Post reported.

"Cav fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen," Davies tweeted. "He wasn't announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either."

Tristan Thompson during the second half of the game against the New York Knicks. Picture: AFP

It seems the negative energy in the air didn't help Thompson or his fellow Cavaliers. They lost the final game of the regular season to the Knicks, 110-98.

The next Cavaliers game is set for Sunday, April 15. However, Thompson may not be available.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

