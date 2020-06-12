Kerbside bulky item pick-up service would increase rates

Would you be willing to pay more in rates for a bulky collection service in Ballina?

BALLINA Shire Council has responded to renewed calls for a kerbside pick-up service, reiterating that the cost would be passed on to ratepayers.

“Ballina council has investigated the introduction of a bulky kerbside waste collection service or a free landfill drop-off system,” council’s resource recovery manager Lloyd Isaacson said.

“The main reasons these systems have not been adopted is because of the significant financial impact it would have on council and our community.

“If introduced, it’s likely to increase rates by around $40-$60 per property, per year.

“This increase would be paid across the board, whether you use the service or not.

“Instead, council believes the service should be on a user-pay basis, rather than being subsidised by all residents.”

Council also opposes the service from an environmental standpoint.

“A bulk kerbside collection service is inconsistent with council’s objectives for waste recovery and landfill diversion, as very little of this material can be sorted and recycled,” Mr Isaacson said.

“Instead, we continue to encourage residents to try and recycle and resell their items.”

Illegal dumping incidents often spark complaints that legal dumping is too expensive.

However, in Ballina, illegal dumping has not worsened, with rangers called out to 127 jobs this calendar year compared to 120 jobs up to this time last year.

“The number of illegal dumping incidents has remained stable over time,” environmental health officer Rachael Jenner said.

The Ballina Waste Management Centre has remained open with normal operating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only change is that the weighbridge is only accepting card payments for waste disposal.

“Illegal dumping has not increased due to COVID-19,” Ms Jenner said.