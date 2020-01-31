Kennedy in contention for WCT

WAVE OF SUCCESS: Stu Kennedy’s performance in punchy one to two-foot waves clearly demonstrated his ability and proved he was on the cusp of WSL Championship Tour qualification in 2020 as he soared through the tiny conditions with flair and power in round two of the 2020 Carve Pro.

A LENNOX Head surfer took command of the third round in the Carve Pro at Sydney’s Maroubra Beach on Thursday and showed the judges why he deserved serious contention for the World Championship Tour selection.

Stu Kennedy’s performance in punchy one to two-foot waves clearly demonstrated his ability and proved he was on the cusp of WSL Championship Tour qualification as he soared through the tiny conditions with flair and power.

Kennedy, 30, has been on the QS since 2008 and is a ­former world No.19.

At Maroubra the natural-footer found multiple fast right-handers to link together a chain of snaps and floats and finish the heat with a respectable 10.10 two-wave heat total.

This dynamic performance gave Kennedy a respectable score and the runner-up position, allowing him to progress through the heat alongside heat victor Oney Anwar.

“This event is always a good way to kickstart your year,” Kennedy said.

“I’ve always loved coming down to Maroubra for this comp and have a lot of good family and friends who live nearby, so I’d definitely say I feel comfortable here.

“If I can keep progressing through heats in this event then I’d be stoked.”

The elite four-day QS 1000 rated event forms the first of three stops on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series and ends today at Maroubra Beach.

The series was developed for surfers to gain ranking points and prizemoney in the WSL Qualifying Series.