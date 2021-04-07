Kendall Jenner turns heads in nude bikini

8 things you didn’t know about your favourite Kardashians

8 things you didn’t know about your favourite Kardashians

Kendall Jenner has wowed her fans after posting a series of photos of her wearing a nude bikini - with the skimpy swimsuit's colour causing some to do a double take.

The supermodel shared a post to Instagram of her posing in a chair wearing a $100 string bikini by cult celebrity brand I Am Gia.

The 25-year-old paired the swimsuit with brown cowboy boots, sunnies and a clear hair clip. The photos got more than six million likes and tens of thousands of comments from fans, who praised Kendall for looking "so hot".

Former Kardashian hairdresser Jen Atkin cheekily commented, "All I see is a butterfly clip," referencing the skimpy swimsuit's flesh colour.

RELATED: Khloe turns heads in tiny $50 bikini

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has wowed fans with her latest Instagram post of her in a bikini. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star posed in a flesh-coloured two piece and cowboy boots. Picture: Instagram

"This is why she is a supermodel," another said.

Kendall's bikini Instagram post comes as her older sister Khloe Kardashian found herself the subject of an embarrassing photo leak.

A candid bikini photo of Khloe, who is criticised for posting heavily altered pictures of her face online, has been circulating on Reddit and social media after it was accidentally posted by an assistant.

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement to Page Six.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

RELATED: Lara Worthington flaunts abs in yellow string bikini

Kendall was accused of photoshopping this picture of herself shared to Instagram in February. Picture: Instagram

Kendall accused of 'ridiculous' Photoshop

Meanwhile Khloe isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner sister accused of photoshopping social media snaps.

Back in February, Kendall was accused of posting an photo of herself in red lingerie and "promoting unrealistic body standards".

A number of fans shared photos of Kendall which they claimed was proof the star had "photoshopped" the images and they weren't her "real proportions".

The supermodel was accused of a ‘ridiculous’ amount of photoshopping. Picture: Instagram

Instagram account Problematic Fame posted photos of Kendall from the shoot, which had been for older sister Kim Kardashian's Skims Valentine's Day collection.

"She is posing in both, yet one is clearly photoshopped," the account claimed.

"Nobody's belly button is just a tiny slit, nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7.

"Everyone is gorgeous just as they are. This ridiculous photoshop needs to stop."

Originally published as Kendall Jenner turns heads in nude bikini