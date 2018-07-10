Kementari’s tallest challenge still on table

Jockey Glyn Schofield reacts after riding Kementari to victory in the Group 1 Randwick Guineas. Picture: AAP

GODOLPHIN trainer James Cummings hasn't ruled out a $13 million The Everest start for Kementari after the exciting galloper produced a pleasing barrier trial effort at Rosehill Gardens on Monday.

"The options are open when it comes to The Everest,'' Cummings said.

"We talk about The Everest every week and he (Kementari) is our number one seed in the race if we go that way (but) we don't have a slot so it is up to the interests of the remaining five slot-holders.''

Even though Kementari is not in The Everest field, the boom galloper is already into $9 third favouritism behind Trapeze Artist ($4.50) and Redzel ($5) for the world's richest turf race at The Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on October 13.

But Kementari, winner of the Randwick Guineas earlier this year, can impress his claims for an Everest start when he resumes in the Group 2 $200,000 Missile Stakes (1200m) at Royal Randwick on August 4.

Cummings liked what he saw from Kementari on Monday.

With Hugh Bowman in the saddle, Kementari missed the start and settled at the rear of the field in his 904m heat before cruising through under a tight hold from his rider to finish fifth behind the speedy Music Magnate in a 904m.

"He went through the motions really nicely,'' Cummings said.

"He was slow away but built through the trial, travelled sweetly and really strong through the line. It was just what I wanted to see.

"I can comfortably say that he will trial again in two week before he goes first-up in the Missile Stakes. I might then look at the (Group 1) Memsie Stakes as his second run.''

Trainer James Cummings hasn't ruled out a run in The Everest for Kementari after a pleasing barrier trial at Rosehill.

Cummings was also impressed by new stable recruit Home Of The Brave's brilliant trial win.

Home Of The Brave, a multiple stakes winner in Europe, hasn't raced since finishing down the track in the US Breeders Cup Mile last November but he showed plenty of natural speed to win his trial by nearly five lengths in fast times.

EDMONDS TRIO SET FOR RAMORNIE

GOLD Coast trainer Toby Edmonds has three starters including the top two in Ladbrokes betting for the Listed $160,000 Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at Grafton on Wednesday.

The Edmonds-trained duo of Tyzone ($3.70 favourite) and Havasay ($4.60) head betting after both drew favourably in seven and two respectively for the feature Grafton sprint. Their stablemate, Seigfried ($31) is coming out of barrier 11.

The Ramornie has attracted a capacity field of 16 starters including last year's runner-up The Monstar topweight of 59.5kg.

Big Money, who won the rich Grafton sprint in 2014, has been allocated 56.5kg alongside Zestful.