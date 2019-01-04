Menu
Kelsey Berreth is missing and presumed dead. Picture: Supplied
Did ‘mistress’ dispose of missing mum’s phone?

by Staff writers
4th Jan 2019 8:15 AM

A 32-year-old Idaho nurse is being investigated for her role in the missing Colorado mum's disappearance and possible death, reports said.

The Twin Falls nurse is suspected of ditching Kelsey Berreth's cellphone in Idaho, sources told ABC News, which is declining to identify the woman until law enforcement releases her name.

Patrick Frazee leaves the Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek, Colorado. Picture: AP
Investigators had previously said the 29-year-old missing woman's phone pinged from an Idaho cell tower on November 25, three days after she was last seen publicly, hundreds of kilometres from her Colorado home.

Berreth's fiance, Patrick Frazee, was charged on Monday in connection with her possible death and is accused of trying to find someone to kill her on three separate occasions, prosecutors said.

Kelsey Berreth and fiance Patrick Frazee. Picture: Supplied
Reports suggest that Mr Frazee had started an affair with the nurse as far back as 2016 - prior to the birth of his daughter, Kaylee, with Berreth.

If the nurse did in fact dispose of Berreth's mobile phone it would explain why it ended up so far away without Mr Frazee ever leaving the state.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young answers questions about the disappearance of resident Kelsey Berreth, while her mother, Cheryl Berreth, stands in the background. Picture: AP
The Twin Falls police department declined to provide any details on the nurse, aside from saying it helped officers serve search warrants related to the mum's disappearance.

The nurse and her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment by ABC News.

 

Patrick Frazee. Picture: AP
Kelsey Berreth. Picture: Supplied
