Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Music

Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

by Jessica Bennett, New York Post
31st Jan 2021 2:41 PM

Singer Kelly Rowland is now a mother of two.

The Destiny's Child alum welcomed her second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon last week, announcing the birth of little Noah Jon Weatherspoon on Sunday morning on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Greeted us!," the former Voice coach announced. "We are truly grateful - 1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz, 19in."

Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.

The attached photo shows big brother Titan, 6, gazing into the newborn's eyes.

Rowland announced her pregnancy last October in her Women's Health cover story.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland told the outlet.

Rowland and Witherspoon have been married since 2014.

Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.
Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

More Stories

Show More
baby celebrity kelly rowland music tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic rescue, injured swimmer winched to safety

        Premium Content Dramatic rescue, injured swimmer winched to safety

        News After a woman was washed up on to rocks she was winched to safety by the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Rescue crew.

        Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

        Premium Content Hogan happy with Queensland border changes

        Politics The Page MP has been a strong advocate for keeping the Queensland border open...

        A trailer you can set on fire? I’d like to see that

        Premium Content A trailer you can set on fire? I’d like to see that

        News Northern Rivers Fire & Rescue stations have new gear

        Do you want to run a surf school in the Ballina Shire?

        Premium Content Do you want to run a surf school in the Ballina Shire?

        News The council is calling for surf schools to apply for tenders