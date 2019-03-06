Pub incident ‘upset’ Prodigy singer

Keith Flint died at the age of 49. Picture: AP

Keith Flint died at the age of 49. Picture: AP

PRODIGY star Keith Flint was assigned a full-time security guard because his bandmates were worried about his safety.

The late frontman was trailed 24/7 by a local minder and said he'd been put on "health watch" by bandmates after anti-hunt protesters stormed his English pub.

"Keith's pub, The Leather Bottle, became a meeting place for the local hunt, and this information got out online," a source told The Sun.

"A couple of times, anti-hunt protesters turned up and made a fuss. It really upset Keith and I know the band and the management were a bit worried for him.

"He had a local minder, a big Essex lad, who would go everywhere with him.

"Keith told me he'd also been put on 'health watch' by the band. He hinted they were concerned for his health and wanted someone around to keep an eye on him."

The Prodigy have yet to comment on the claims.

It comes as the star's estranged wife, Mayumi Kai, deemed him a "true pioneer and legend".

The DJ and model posted a Japanese newspaper story about Flint on her official Twitter account, which included a statement lauding Flint from his bandmates.

It has been claimed Flint had fallen into depression after his split with Kai which forced him to put the couple's farmhouse on the market.

Flint was last seen by locals two days before his death as he ran the Chelmsford park run in a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds on Saturday morning.

Keith Flint's pub, the Leather Bottle, has been targeted by hunting protesters. Picture: Supplied

Fellow runner, journalist Rob Hadgraft, tweeted the picture and wrote: "Sad news about Keith Flint - comes only two days after he'd looked in great shape and spirits, storming round the Chelmsford Parkrun in a PB."

The iconic singer was discovered "unresponsive" in his home on Monday morning after police and emergency services were called to the property.

The Prodigy's co-founder Liam Howlett said Flint had "taken his own life".

Keith Flint (in orange bandana) ran in a local race two days before his death. Picture: Supplied

Famed for his devil-horns haircut and intense stage performances - the iconic 90s musician was performing just last month in Australia and New Zealand on a world tour set to run until May.

Flint, who once dated British TV star Gail Porter, was the face of the rave band and took centre stage on their best-known hit Firestarter, the single which launched him as an icon.

His 'suicide' came days after he put his beloved home on the market following his devastating marriage split from his wife who was in Japan at the time of his death.

Keith Flint had just put his farmhouse up for sale. Picture: Supplied

Howlett, who founded the Prodigy with Flint in their hometown of Braintree, Essex, wrote: "The news is true. I can't believe I am saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

"I'm shell shocked, f****** angry, confused and heart broken r.i.p brother."

Keith Flint was a bona fide legend of the UK dance music scene. Picture: Matrix

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

- with The Sun