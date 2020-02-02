Keeping our young people safe online

CYBER SAFETY: If you are concerned about your child’s internet safety, PCYC Lismore are holding a free interactive cyber safety presentation.

CYBER SAFETY: If you are concerned about your child’s internet safety, PCYC Lismore are holding a free interactive cyber safety presentation.

IF YOU’RE concerned about your child’s internet safety, you can attend an interactive presentation next week to help keep your child or teenager safe online.

PCYC Lismore and the NSW Police’s youth and crime prevention command will be hosting free interactive presentations to keep Lismore’s young people and families safe online as part of Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, February 11.

The presentation starts at 7pm and runs for an hour.

It provides a chance for parents to engage in open conversation with their children about their online activities and learn how to stay safe online.

The presentations are based on the Australian Federal Police cyber safety program ThinkUKnow, which bridges the knowledge gap between adults and young people so that everyone has an understanding of the roles they play and what they can do if something goes wrong online.

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said cyber safety was a growing issue for young people, parents and the community.

“PCYC works closely with young people and families across the state so we believe it is our responsibility to provide them with the information they need to combat issues around cyber-bullying, sharing information online especially images that may be compromising, and developing respectful and safe relationships,” Mr Teakle said.

“Through the many digital channels available these days we all have access to a virtually limitless world.

“Parents and young people should be aware of the risks associated with this access. For many young people online interactions are as important as face-to-face ones.

“We want to empower them to manage their online relationships and develop safe and appropriate behaviour through open and honest discussions.”

PCYC Lismore said everyone was welcome to attend, especially young people, parents, caregivers, grandparents, schools, and P & C committees.

The free Safer Internet Day interactive presentation will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at PCYC Lismore, cnr Orion and Dawson St, Lismore from 7pm.